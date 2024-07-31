 Seven Daysies Awards: Best lunch, 2024

Best lunch 

Martone's Market & Café

click to enlarge Sandwich at Martone's Market & Café - FILE: DARIA BISHOP
  • File: Daria Bishop
  • Sandwich at Martone's Market & Café

Martone's Market & Café — "If you know, you know," one Yelp fan wrote about Martone's. This Essex Junction institution has been serving up some of the biggest sandwiches around since 1992.

Other Finalists

  • The Grey Jay
  • Poppy
  • The Scale Poké Bar
  • Zabby & Elf's Stone Soup

