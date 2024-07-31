 Seven Daysies Awards: Best outdoor dining, 2024

Best outdoor dining 

The Spot on the Dock — In the summer, there's no better place to mix waterfront views with salmon poke, Cobb salads and veggie burgers. Mango margaritas and blue Hawaiians mirror the colors of the sunset.

Other Finalists

  • Idletyme Brewing Co.
  • Leunig's Bistro & Café
  • Splash at the Boathouse
  • Waterworks Food + Drink

