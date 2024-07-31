 Seven Daysies Awards: Best pizza (delivery), 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Food

  |  

Best pizza (delivery) 

Leonardo's

click to enlarge Leonardo's PIzza - MATTHEW THORSEN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days
  • Leonardo's PIzza

Leonardo's — Think beyond basic cheese and pepperoni. Pies such as Gorgonzola Gourmet and Meat Lover's Revenge are available on white, whole-wheat or gluten-free crusts.

Other Finalists

  • Penzo Pizza Co.
  • Piecasso Family Pizzeria
  • Ramunto's Brick Oven Pizza

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation