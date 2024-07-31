Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to get an edible, 2024

Best place to get an edible
Magic Mann Premium Cannabis
click to enlarge
- File: Luke Awtry
- Small-batch infused magic bar to go at Magic Mann
Magic Mann Premium Cannabis — Magic Mann started as a canna-café, then went full-on dispensary. It's no wonder the edible stash — think blackberry gummies, chocolate bliss bars and THC seltzers — is top-notch.
Other Finalists
- Bern Gallery Smoke Shop & Cannabis
- Capital Cannabis Co.
- Ceres Collaborative
- Haute & Heady Cannabis Cuisine
- Winooski Organics
