Seven Daysies Awards: Best sandwiches, 2024

- File: Daria Bishop
- Sandwich at Martone's Market & Café
Martone's Market & Café — The Essex Junction deli and market is popular for its high-piled sandwiches. The Vermonter — maple turkey, ham, cheddar and honey mustard on homemade bread — is a local favorite.
Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)
- City Market, Onion River Co-op
- Four Corners of the Earth
- Poppy
- The Red Onion
- Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
- Randy George and Eliza Cain
Red Hen Baking Co. —The bakery's Green Gobbler, tofu bánh mì and jambon beurre are all served on its Daysies-winning housemade bread, of course.
Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)
- Edelweiss Mountain Deli
- Morse Block Deli & Taps
- Mother Hubbard's Bakery, Deli & Country Store
- Noonie's Deli
- Stowe Sandwich Company
