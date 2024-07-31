Seven Daysies Awards: Best sandwiches, 2024

click to enlarge File: Daria Bishop

Sandwich at Martone's Market & Café

Martone's Market & Café — The Essex Junction deli and market is popular for its high-piled sandwiches. The Vermonter — maple turkey, ham, cheddar and honey mustard on homemade bread — is a local favorite.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

City Market, Onion River Co-op

Four Corners of the Earth

Poppy

The Red Onion

click to enlarge Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Randy George and Eliza Cain

Red Hen Baking Co. —The bakery's Green Gobbler, tofu bánh mì and jambon beurre are all served on its Daysies-winning housemade bread, of course.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)