 Seven Daysies Awards: Best sandwiches, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Food

  |  

Best sandwiches 

Martone's Market & Café (Essex Junction) & Red Hen Baking Co. (Middlesex)

click to enlarge Sandwich at Martone's Market & Café - FILE: DARIA BISHOP
  • File: Daria Bishop
  • Sandwich at Martone's Market & Café

Martone's Market & Café — The Essex Junction deli and market is popular for its high-piled sandwiches. The Vermonter — maple turkey, ham, cheddar and honey mustard on homemade bread — is a local favorite.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

  • City Market, Onion River Co-op
  • Four Corners of the Earth
  • Poppy
  • The Red Onion
click to enlarge Randy George and Eliza Cain - JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
  • Randy George and Eliza Cain

Red Hen Baking Co. —The bakery's Green Gobbler, tofu bánh mì and jambon beurre are all served on its Daysies-winning housemade bread, of course.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)

  • Edelweiss Mountain Deli
  • Morse Block Deli & Taps
  • Mother Hubbard's Bakery, Deli & Country Store
  • Noonie's Deli
  • Stowe Sandwich Company

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation