click to enlarge Courtesy

Honeybee cake at Mirabelles Bakery

Mirabelles Bakery — Fine pastries, pies, cookies and cakes are the hallmarks of this bakery. The croissants are truly French-style; the flourless chocolate cakes, to die for.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

Boxcar Bakery

Klinger's Bread Company

Madeleine's Bakery

Sweet Simone's Bakery Café

click to enlarge Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Randy George and Eliza Cain

Red Hen Baking Co. — Lovely loaves are Red Hen's bread and butter, but its sweet treats are made with the same care — and local ingredients. Popular pastries range from apple pie to pain au chocolat.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)