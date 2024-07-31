 Seven Daysies Awards: Best vegan fare, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Food

  |  

Best vegan fare 

Pingala Café

click to enlarge Fresh rolls with peanut sauce (left), a Bahn Me Dawg with chips and an iced coffee - FILE: DARIA BISHOP
  • File: Daria Bishop
  • Fresh rolls with peanut sauce (left), a Bahn Me Dawg with chips and an iced coffee

Pingala Café — The vegan eatery lavishes nachos, macaroni and the signature Crunchwrap Supreme with several kinds of “cheesy” sauces. Even Food Network star Guy Fieri said, “Dude, I’m so impressed.”

Other Finalists

  • Daily Planet
  • Despacito

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation