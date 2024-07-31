 Seven Daysies Awards: Best vegetarian fare, 2024

Best vegetarian fare 

Honey Road

click to enlarge Honey Road - OLIVER PARINI
  • Oliver Parini
  • Honey Road

Honey Road — Even omnivores may find themselves eating vegetarian at this award-winning restaurant. Chef-owner Cara Chigazola Tobin and her team spotlight local produce in plates such as grilled asparagus with ezme, za'atar croutons and feta.

Other Finalists

  • Bent Hill Brewery
  • Namaste Garden
  • Pingala Café
  • Zabby & Elf's Stone Soup

