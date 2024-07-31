 Seven Daysies Awards: Best Vermont cheese brand, 2024

Best Vermont cheese brand 

Cabot Creamery

Cabot cheddar - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Cabot cheddar

Cabot Creamery — The prolific cheesemaker took home 10 awards from the World Championship Cheese Contest in 2024 alone. Try the clothbound cheddar or the Buffalo-flavored block.

Other Finalists

  • Grafton Village Cheese Co.
  • Jasper Hill Farm
  • Shelburne Farms
  • Vermont Creamery

