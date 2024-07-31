 Seven Daysies Awards: Best wings, 2024

Best wings 

Honey Road

click to enlarge Wings at Honey Road - COURTESY OF HONEY ROAD
  • Courtesy of Honey Road
  • Wings at Honey Road

Honey Road — The sesame-sprinkled, brown sugar-harissa chicken wings soar at this celebrated Church Street restaurant. They’re sticky, spicy and sweet — and balanced perfectly by dried lime labneh.

