 Seven Daysies Awards: Best bike rental shop, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Recreation

  |  

Best bike rental shop 

Skirack

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SKIRACK
  • Courtesy of Skirack

Skirack — Just two blocks from the Burlington Greenway, this long-standing outdoor gear shop rents standard and premier bikes to get you rolling with ease.

Other Finalists

  • Local Motion
  • North Star Sports
  • Outdoor Gear Exchange
  • Vermont Bike & Brew

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation