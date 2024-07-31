Seven Daysies Awards: Best boat tour, 2024

Courtesy

Spirit of Ethan Allen

Spirit of Ethan Allen — Envious of those opulent yachts plying Lake Champlain? Stop ogling and step aboard the Spirit of Ethan Allen III, a triple-decker ship offering daily excursions to up to 363 passengers. Take your pick from a narrated scenic cruise for a dose of local history or a sunset cruise for a romantic evening on the water. The ship doubles as a floating restaurant, with culinary delights ranging from a Champagne on Champlain Sunday brunch to a Lobstah on the Lake buffet. The ship can also be rented for private events, including weddings and corporate gatherings.

Now in its 40th year, the Spirit of Ethan Allen has become a waterfront staple. Mike Shea founded the business in 1984, when then-mayor Bernie Sanders christened the very first voyage from Perkins Pier.

On board, take in panoramic mountain views and, if you're lucky, a glimpse of the legendary lake monster Champ. There's no better way to experience Lake Champlain than from the water itself.

