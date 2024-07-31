 Seven Daysies Awards: Best cross-country ski area, 2024

Best cross-country ski area 

Trapp Family Lodge

click to enlarge Cross-country skiing at Trapp Family Lodge - COURTESY OF TRAPP FAMILY LODGE
  • Courtesy of Trapp Family Lodge
  • Cross-country skiing at Trapp Family Lodge

Trapp Family Lodge — In winter, this 2,600-acre Austrian-inspired resort is a cross-country ski center with 40 miles of groomed trails and even more backcountry. After your snowy slide, replenish at the von Trapp Brewing Bierhall Restaurant.

Other Finalists

  • Bolton Valley Resort
  • Catamount Outdoor Family Center
  • Craftsbury Outdoor Center
  • Sleepy Hollow Inn, Ski and Bike Center

