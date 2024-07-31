 Seven Daysies Awards: Best day hike, 2024

Best day hike 

Camel's Hump

click to enlarge Camel's Hump - FILE: BROOKE BOUSQUET
  • File: Brooke Bousquet
  • Camel's Hump

Camel's Hump — Multiple paths lead hikers up this distinctive 4,083-foot peak, originally named Camel's Rump on a map by Ira Allen. The Burrows Trail, which sees the most foot traffic, is the shortest route.

  • Mount Mansfield
  • Mount Philo
  • Snake Mountain
  • Stowe Pinnacle

