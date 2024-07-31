 Seven Daysies Awards: Best guided outdoor tours, 2024

Best guided outdoor tours 

Queen City Ghostwalk

Queen City Ghostwalk — Brave souls learn about the darker side of Burlington — from ghosts to smugglers to serial killers — on guided seasonal walks with local author and historian Thea Lewis.

Other Finalists

  • North Branch Nature Center
  • Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
