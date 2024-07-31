 Seven Daysies Awards: Best indoor children's play space, 2024

Best indoor children's play space 

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain — Families engage in scientific discovery and environmental stewardship at ECHO. Curious kiddos learn about the natural world through 3D films, traveling exhibits and hands-on STEM education.

  • Get Air
  • Monkey Do! Indoor Playground

