Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to camp, 2024

File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Burton Island State Park

Burton Island State Park — When Vermonters want to get away from it all, they really mean it. Burton Island State Park is about as remote as you can get within the Vermont State Parks system. The 253-acre island and popular camping spot is only accessible by boat and free of cars, making this the ultimate secluded site to commune with nature and scarf down s'mores.

To get there, BYO boat or catch the Island Runner ferry from Kill Kare State Park. Eighty-one varieties of fish inhabit these waters, including small- and largemouth bass, northern pike, and common carp.

The island was farmland for decades, but its fallow fields are now home to wildflowers, wildlife, and, for shorter spells, day visitors and campers. Due to high demand, campsite reservations open up 11 months in advance. Choose from three rental cabins, 14 tent sites, 26 lean-tos and four even more remote tent sites on the island's south side.

Lest that last one sound a little too rustic, the main campground has Wi-Fi, running water and the Burton Island Bistro, which sells basic camping goods and made-to-order breakfasts and lunches — using fresh herbs and veggies from the chef's personal garden, no less.

Other Finalists