 Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to kayak/canoe, 2024

Best place to kayak/canoe 

Waterbury Reservoir

click to enlarge Waterbury Reservoir - JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
  • Waterbury Reservoir

Waterbury Reservoir — There aren’t too many motorboats on this protected 850-acre reservoir, which makes it perfect for a leisurely paddle. Rentals are available at Waterbury Center State Park and, for campers, Little River State Park.

Other Finalists

  • Green River Reservoir State Park
  • Lake Willoughby
  • LaPlatte River Nature Park
  • Shelburne Bay Park

