Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to picnic, 2024

Courtesy Of Marshall Webb

Shelburne Farms

Shelburne Farms — Pack your checkered blanket and wicker basket for a picnic at Shelburne Farms, a sprawling 1,400-acre estate on the shores of Lake Champlain. No picnic provisions? No problem. Indulge in a premade picnic box for two, conveniently sold on-site to Shelburne Farms Inn guests and bar patrons for $40. The curated box features Shelburne Farms' own cheddar, salami from Agricola Farm in Panton, apples, jam and crackers. Complete your spread with snacks from the Farm Cart or a freshly baked loaf from O Bread Bakery, also located on the grounds.

Beyond offering delicious food and stunning views, Shelburne Farms is an environmental education nonprofit and National Historic Landmark. Enhance your picnic experience by learning about sustainability initiatives, observing cheesemaking in action, wandering the farm's scenic walking trails or spending a night at the elegant 24-room inn.

It's no wonder that the farm also won Daysies this year for best Vermont day trip with the kids, best place to take an out-of-towner and best lodging (inn). A trip to Shelburne Farms has seemingly endless possibilities.

Other Finalists