 Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to swim, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Recreation

  |  

Best place to swim 

Lake Willoughby

click to enlarge Lake Willoughby - FILE: JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
  • Lake Willoughby

Lake Willoughby— Carved by glaciers thousands of years ago, Lake Willoughby is the place to be on a hot summer day — the water's fresh, cool and crystal clear.

Other Finalists

  • North Beach
  • Oakledge Park
  • Sand Bar State Park
  • Waterbury Reservoir

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation