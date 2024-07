Seven Daysies Awards 2024

Best public beach Lake Willoughby

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Lake Willoughby Lake Willoughby — Find two beaches at Vermont's deepest lake, a glacial gash between two fjord-like mountains. The northern end catches all the right rays for sunbathing, while the southern end is clothing-optional. Other Finalists Leddy Beach

North Beach

Oakledge Park

Sand Bar State Park