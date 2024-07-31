 Seven Daysies Awards: Best resort adventure center, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Recreation

  |  

Best resort adventure center 

Jay Peak Resort

click to enlarge The Pump House at Jay Peak - CAROLYN FOX ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Carolyn Fox ©️ Seven Days
  • The Pump House at Jay Peak

Jay Peak Resort — Not just a ski-and-ride slope, Jay Peak packs in the action all year round — from an 18-hole golf course to a climbing gym to Vermont's only indoor waterpark. Where else can you ski and surf all in one day?

Other Finalists

  • Smugglers' Notch Resort
  • Stowe Mountain Resort

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation