 Seven Daysies Awards: Best state park, 2024

Best state park 

Mount Philo State Park

click to enlarge Mount Philo State Park - JAMES BUCK
  • James Buck
  • Mount Philo State Park

Mount Philo State Park — Vermont's first state park is the perfect high-altitude locale, offering big Champlain Valley views for relatively little huffing and puffing. (You can also drive up the 968-foot-high peak if that’s more your speed.)

Other Finalists

  • Green River Reservoir State Park
  • Little River State Park
  • Niquette Bay State Park
  • Sand Bar State Park

