 Seven Daysies Awards: Best accountant, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Services

  |  

Best accountant 

Gallagher, Flynn & Company, LLP

click to enlarge DREAMSTIME
  • Dreamstime

Gallagher, Flynn & Company, LLP — Get your finances where they need to be with one of the largest independent CPA and business advisory firms in northern New England.

Other Finalists

  • American Tax
  • Jeffrey D. Small CPA
  • Lavallee & Company
  • McSoley McCoy & Co.

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation