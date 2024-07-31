 Seven Daysies Awards: Best bank/credit union, 2024

Best bank/credit union 

NEFCU+VSECU

NEFCU+VSECU — The state's largest, newly expanded credit union helps members make dollars and sense of their savings through free financial education programs, a full range of products and services, competitive rates, and fewer fees.

Other Finalists

  • Mascoma Bank
  • North Country Federal Credit Union
  • Northfield Savings Bank
  • Vermont Federal Credit Union

