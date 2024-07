click to enlarge Courtesy

Abbey Duke, owner and CEO of Sugarsnap Catering

Sugarsnap Catering — The party people at Sugarsnap have been catering farm-to-table events for more than 20 years. With a 4,500-square-foot kitchen in South Burlington and bar service featuring craft beer and locally distilled spirits, there's no size of shindig they can't handle.

