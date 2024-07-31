 Seven Daysies Awards: Best chiropractic practice, 2024

Best chiropractic practice 

Office of Dr. Laura A. Ramirez D.C.

click to enlarge Office of Dr. Laura A. Ramirez D.C. - COURTESY OF OFFICE OF DR. LAURA A. RAMIREZ D.C.
Office of Dr. Laura A. Ramirez D.C. — Dr. Laura A. Ramirez has spent 30 years working with clients in the Burlington area to treat and manage back pain. A staff of massage therapists helps patients find effective relief.

Other Finalists

  • Compass Chiropractic & Performance Center
  • Drs. Marko Family Chiropractors
  • Health in Focus Chiropractic
  • Sommers Chiropractic

