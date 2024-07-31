 Seven Daysies Awards: Best CrossFit studio, 2024

Best CrossFit studio 

802 CrossFit

802 Crossfit - JAMES BUCK
  • James Buck
  • 802 Crossfit

802 CrossFit — Learn to climb a rope, flip a tire and do a pull-up at 802 CrossFit, a gym for newbies and fitness gurus alike. New members start with four foundational classes focused on mastering proper technique. Exercises are tailored to individual skill levels, with specialized sessions available for children and adults ages 60 and up. No two workouts at the studio are identical, ensuring that even longtime members stay engaged and challenged.

Husband-and-wife duo Tarken Chase and Sara Franco started the studio in 2013 with a mission to help people feel like the best versions of themselves. An enduring local favorite, 802 CrossFit is celebrating its seventh Daysie win in this category.

Looking to join but hesitant to commit? Test the waters by attending free trial classes on Thursdays.

