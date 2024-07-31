 Seven Daysies Awards: Best financial adviser, 2024

Best financial adviser 

One Day in July

One Day in July — Diversified index funds? Market economy? These concepts aren't as confusing when the clear-eyed pros at One Day in July are your advisers.

  • Flood Financial Services, Inc.
  • Professional Financial Associates, LLC
