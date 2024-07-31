Seven Daysies Awards: Best florist, 2024

James Buck

Claussen's Florist, Greenhouse & Perennial Farm — In the florist shop that fronts Claussen's Florist, Greenhouse & Perennial Farm, customers can put together a bouquet from a selection of stems that mirrors the colorful bounty of plants and shrubs outside: deep-purple lisianthus, periwinkle hydrangea, white snapdragons, bright yellow mums, and gerbera daisies in pink, red and orange. Shoppers also can choose from premade arrangements, ranging in price from $25 to $90 and bursting atop pretty porcelain pots or glass vases.

In short, Claussen's knows flowers. For more than 50 years, the business has cultivated a following of plant lovers who benefit from the staff's expertise, including that of florist and retail manager Brenda Wheel and her team of floral designers.

The florist and gift shop also sells pillows and paper goods, throw rugs and dish towels, ceramics and stuffed animals, and handcrafted glass chimes in a rainbow of bird or triangle shapes. A selection of silk faux flowers, for $14 or $15 a stem, will brighten a room without the worry of wilting or watering.

