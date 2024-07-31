 Seven Daysies Awards: Best health club/gym, 2024

Best health club/gym 

The EDGE

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE EDGE
  • Courtesy of the EDGE

The EDGE — With multiple locations, the EDGE makes swimming, spinning, tennis and physical therapy convenient for just about everyone in Chittenden County. Each gym offers programs, camps and activities to make working out feel less like ... work.

Other Finalists

  • 802 CrossFit
  • Greater Burlington YMCA
  • Green Mountain Community Fitness

Previous Winners

