click to enlarge Courtesy of Vermont Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Vermont Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu — For self-defense classes focused on values and character, look no further than Vermont Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation-certified instructors have both kids and adults mastering the mats in no time.

Courtesy of Villari's Martial Arts Centers

Villari's Martial Arts Centers — With more than 50 years of experience teaching Shaolin Kempo Karate, Villari's combines self-defense skills with a confidence-building workout, life skills and mental health benefits.

Other Finalists