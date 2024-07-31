 Seven Daysies Awards: Best physical therapy practice, 2024

Best physical therapy practice 

PT360

PT360 — This employee-owned physical therapy cooperative has three area locations offering services such as postural restoration, aquatic therapy, TMJ rehabilitation and massage therapy to promote lifelong health and wellness.

  • Burlington Physical Therapy
  • Essex Physical Therapy
  • Momentum Physical Therapy
  • Snowbeast Performance
  • VASTA

