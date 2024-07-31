Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to get body art, 2024

Luke Awtry

Andrew Juhasz (left) and Jaime Pompa

Imperial Tattoo Co. — It seems fitting that a business collective pairing two of the world's most ancient forms of body art should take home double Daysies this year. The barbering profession dates back thousands of years to ancient Egypt, while the ritual of marking human skin is believed to predate written alphabets. Suffice it to say, we humans have been altering and embellishing our bodies for as long as there's been someone around to ask, "Does my hair look even in the back?"

No need to pose that question at Burlington's Imperial Barber Co., whose team of five barbers provides side parts, buzz cuts, pompadours and fades with razor-sharp precision. You can even book them for weddings to gussy up the groom and his groomsmen before the ceremony.

In the market for a more permanent alteration? Check out the impressive body of artwork at the adjoining Imperial Tattoo Co. We have an inkling that its clever designs will get under your skin.

