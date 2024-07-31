Seven Daysies Awards: Best real estate agent, 2024

Best real estate agent
Julie Lamoreaux (Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman)
Julie Lamoreaux (Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman) — With more than 700 houses sold and now two Daysies awards to her name, Lamoreaux is a Realtor you can count on. Testimonials tout her as attentive, candid and conscious of clients’ individual needs.
Other Finalists
- Darcy Handy (Elite Real Estate Partners RE/MAX North Professionals)
- Eileen O'Rourke (Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman)
- Erin Dupuis (Vermont Real Estate Company)
- Nicole Broderick (Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman)
