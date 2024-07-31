 Seven Daysies Awards: Best real estate agent, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Services

  |  

Best real estate agent 

Julie Lamoreaux (Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman)

Julie Lamoreaux - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Julie Lamoreaux

Julie Lamoreaux (Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman) — With more than 700 houses sold and now two Daysies awards to her name, Lamoreaux is a Realtor you can count on. Testimonials tout her as attentive, candid and conscious of clients’ individual needs.

Other Finalists

  • Darcy Handy (Elite Real Estate Partners RE/MAX North Professionals)
  • Eileen O'Rourke (Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman)
  • Erin Dupuis (Vermont Real Estate Company)
  • Nicole Broderick (Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman)

Previous Winners

  |  

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation