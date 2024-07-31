 Seven Daysies Awards: Best salon, 2024

Best salon 

Indigo

Indigo — Hair is everything at this upscale lakefront salon in Burlington. The on-trend hair care goes beyond cuts to include coloring, conditioning and styling.

Other Finalists

  • Ego Salon
  • Revive Salon & Spa
  • Salon Vermont
  • Santé Salon
  • Talmo Hair Co.

Previous Winners

Location Details

