 Seven Daysies Awards: Best solar company, 2024

Best solar company 

SunCommon

click to enlarge SunCommon - COURTESY OF PATRICK MCCORMACK
  • Courtesy Of Patrick Mccormack
  • SunCommon

SunCommon —Over the years, this certified B Corp helped more than 10,000 homes and businesses go solar. But its bright future in renewable energy took a turn after a merger with iSun, and the combined company filed for bankruptcy in early June.

Other Finalists

  • Building Energy
  • Green Mountain Solar
  • Sunrun Solar

Previous Winners

Location Details

