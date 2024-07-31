 Seven Daysies Awards: Best wedding photographer, 2024

Best wedding photographer 

Anne Mientka Photography

COURTESY OF ANNE MIENTKA PHOTOGRAPHY
Anne Mientka Photography — Weddings are full of magical moments, and couples trust Mientka to capture them all on camera. The Burlington photographer is equally adept at posed and candid shots that stand the test of time.

