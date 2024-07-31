 Seven Daysies Awards: Best wedding venue, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Services

  |  

Best wedding venue 

The Barn at Boyden Farm

The Barn at Boyden Farm - COURTESY OF BEN HUDSON
  • Courtesy Of Ben Hudson
  • The Barn at Boyden Farm

The Barn at Boyden Farm — Dreaming of an idyllic countryside wedding that's not too far into the countryside? In the Venn diagram of Vermont beauty, authenticity and geographic proximity, this picturesque 54-acre farm in Cambridge, just 45 minutes from Burlington, hits the sweet spot. Established in 1914, the family-run operation initially specialized in dairy before diversifying into beef, field crops, maple and, since 2008, events.

Simply put, "Boyden Barn is a magical venue," one bride wrote on the wedding planning website the Knot. Say your vows surrounded by lush greenery and mountains, then dance the night away — with up to 150 guests — in a rustic barn featuring wooden beams, a vaulted ceiling and vintage chandeliers. Weather permitting, you can celebrate outdoors on the patio, pavilion and lower farm grounds.

Of course, it takes meticulous planning to pull off a spectacular party. Hardworking staff connect couples to caterers and other preferred vendors, while an in-house team manages bar service. Guests who drink need not fret over driving: Nearby Smugglers' Notch Resort offers shuttle service. Pop the Champagne!

Other Finalists

  • The Essex Resort & Spa
  • The Mansfield Barn
  • Round Barn Farm
  • Sleepy Hollow Inn
  • Topnotch Resort

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation