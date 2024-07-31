Seven Daysies Awards: Best wedding venue, 2024

Courtesy Of Ben Hudson

The Barn at Boyden Farm

The Barn at Boyden Farm — Dreaming of an idyllic countryside wedding that's not too far into the countryside? In the Venn diagram of Vermont beauty, authenticity and geographic proximity, this picturesque 54-acre farm in Cambridge, just 45 minutes from Burlington, hits the sweet spot. Established in 1914, the family-run operation initially specialized in dairy before diversifying into beef, field crops, maple and, since 2008, events.

Simply put, "Boyden Barn is a magical venue," one bride wrote on the wedding planning website the Knot. Say your vows surrounded by lush greenery and mountains, then dance the night away — with up to 150 guests — in a rustic barn featuring wooden beams, a vaulted ceiling and vintage chandeliers. Weather permitting, you can celebrate outdoors on the patio, pavilion and lower farm grounds.

Of course, it takes meticulous planning to pull off a spectacular party. Hardworking staff connect couples to caterers and other preferred vendors, while an in-house team manages bar service. Guests who drink need not fret over driving: Nearby Smugglers' Notch Resort offers shuttle service. Pop the Champagne!

Other Finalists