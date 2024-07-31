 Seven Daysies Awards: Best yoga studio, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Services

  |  

Best yoga studio 

Sangha Studio

click to enlarge Sangha Studio - DARIA BISHOP
  • Daria Bishop
  • Sangha Studio

Sangha Studio —In Sanskrit, "sangha" means "community." This nonprofit lives up to its name by offering a Choose Your Own Donation Membership option for its three studios and online classes.

Other Finalists

  • Blossom Wellness Center
  • Hot Yoga Burlington VT
  • Laughing River Yoga
  • Williston Hot Yoga

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation