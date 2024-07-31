Seven Daysies Awards: Best antique store, 2024

Daria Bishop

Five Corners Antiques

Five Corners Antiques — Antiques lovers know it's all about the thrill of the hunt — the chance to stumble on a unique or surprising discovery. Five Corners Antiques in Essex Junction provides a one-stop shop for that kind of quest, combining under one roof multiple dealers who sell early American furniture, collectible trinkets, old tools, vintage artwork and all manner of historic housewares.

A recent visit revealed timeworn treasures: a blue-painted rustic jelly cupboard with dovetailed boards; a turn-of-the-century theodolite, a measuring tool used by surveyors, in a wooden case with a label from the Gurley Company of Troy, N.Y.; an array of silver serving pieces; and several display cases holding vintage costume jewelry. On a shelf in the front, Five Corners sells the waxes, oils and polishes needed to restore these finds to their former glory.

Five Corners occupies the second floor of an enclave of operators trafficking in old stuff, including Mason Brothers Architectural Salvage Warehouse and the Brothers Furniture of Vermont repair and restoration shop. Fittingly, even the building is an antique — the former Snowflake Canning Company, which packaged corn in tin cans in the early 20th century.

