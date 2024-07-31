 Seven Daysies Awards: Best bike shop, 2024

Best bike shop 

Earl's Cyclery and Fitness (South Burlington) & Onion River Outdoors (Montpelier)

click to enlarge Earl's Cyclery and Fitness - COURTESY OF EARL'S CYCLERY AND FITNESS
  • Courtesy of Earl's Cyclery and Fitness
  • Earl's Cyclery and Fitness

Earl's Cyclery and Fitness — Earl's has kept locals on two wheels for 66 years with a wide selection of bikes, gear and accessories — and an emphasis on attentive customer service. Bikers can get tune-ups here, too.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)
  • North Star Sports
  • Old Spokes Home
  • Outdoor Gear Exchange
  • Skirack
Onion River Outdoors - FILE: JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
  • Onion River Outdoors

Onion River Outdoors — It was a tough year for Onion River Outdoors. Last summer's catastrophic flooding in downtown Montpelier left the specialty bike shop, an institution in central Vermont's outdoor-rec scene, a muddy and waterlogged mess. But it's a testament to the shop's staying power and customer loyalty that, when the going got tough, the tough got back in the saddle and made it to the top again.

A Daysies favorite among pedal pushers of all stripes, Onion River Outdoors is as much about creating community as it is about selling top-quality gear and providing expert service and repairs. The shop organizes such annual events as the Muddy Onion, an early-spring gravel ride; the Frozen Onion, a fat-tire ride on snow; and the Tour de Creemee gravel grinder; as well as weekly shop rides and periodic mountain bike clinics. Come hell or high water, this is where the rubber meets the road.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)
  • Bicycle Express
  • Bootlegger Bikes
  • The Gear House

