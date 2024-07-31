 Seven Daysies Awards: Best cannabis dispensary, 2024

Best cannabis dispensary 

Bern Gallery Smoke Shop & Cannabis (Burlington) & Zenbarn Farms (Waterbury Center)

click to enlarge Bern Gallery Smoke Shop & Cannabis - COURTESY OF BERN GALLERY SMOKE SHOP & CANNABIS
  • Courtesy of Bern Gallery Smoke Shop & Cannabis
  • Bern Gallery Smoke Shop & Cannabis

Bern Gallery Smoke Shop & Cannabis — With Vermont’s legalization of adult cannabis use, this longtime Burlington smoke shop expanded from pipes to the products that go in them. The dispensary operates out of Bern Gallery and offers edibles, tinctures, pre-rolls and flower to help you reach new highs.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

  • Ceres Collaborative
  • Grass Queen
  • Magic Mann Premium Cannabis
  • True 802 Cannabis
Cannabis guides Jules Reed and Kate Noll - JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
  • Cannabis guides Jules Reed and Kate Noll

Zenbarn Farms — Zenbarn Farms is hard to miss as you travel on Route 100 in Waterbury Center: The front lawn has huge wooden "420" and "kind" signs, decorated with string lights and punctuated with green pot leaves.

Inside, the spacious, mural-filled dispensary is divided into two retail areas. The front room offers hemp-derived CBD products and gifts, including tees, sweatshirts, paraphernalia and stuffies that resemble smiling pot leaves. (Need a laugh? Get a stuffie joint for the family dog to carry around in its mouth.)

In the back room, customers can browse full-spectrum edibles, vapes, pre-rolls, topicals, tinctures and flower, the last of which Zenbarn sells deli-style by the gram, allowing one to mix and match. On a recent visit, the budtenders were helpful and informative but pressure-free. Plus, the adult-use dispensary is open seven days, which, naturally, we like. A good place for finding your moment of Zen.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)

  • Capital Cannabis Co.
  • MothaPlant
  • Mountain Girl Cannabis
  • Polestar Cannabis

