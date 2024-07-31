 Seven Daysies Awards: Best evening-wear store, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Shopping

  |  

Best evening-wear store 

ECCO Clothes

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ECCO CLOTHES
  • Courtesy of Ecco Clothes

ECCO Clothes — The Church Street boutique serves up special outfits for special occasions. Whether it’s a little black dress, a simple white sheath or a fashionable look in any color of the rainbow, owner Lara Heath Allen has shoppers covered.

Other Finalists

  • Addie & Grace Boutique
  • Harbour Thread
  • Just Peachy

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation