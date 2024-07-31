 Seven Daysies Awards: Best local cannabis grower, 2024

Best local cannabis grower 

Bern Legacy

  • Bern Gallery Cannabis

Bern Legacy — This dispensary started a farm in 2022 with organic, no-till methods. Now, its resulting line of Bern Legacy Cannabis is in high demand.

