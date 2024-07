Seven Daysies Awards 2024

Best locally owned craft store Yankee Pride Quilts

click to enlarge Courtesy of Yankee Pride Quilts Yankee Pride Quilts — Satisfy your stitch itch! Every quilt tells a story, and with 6,000 bolts of fabric, kits and a full calendar of classes, Yankee Pride Quilts offers limitless options for what to say (or sew). Other Finalists Brainstorm Art Supply

Notion Fabric & Craft

Studio Store