Seven Daysies Awards: Best men's shoe store, 2024

Best men's shoe store 

Lenny's Shoe & Apparel

Lenny's Shoe & Apparel
  Oliver Parini
  Lenny's Shoe & Apparel

Lenny's Shoe & Apparel — Lenny’s is legendary when it comes to feet, taking customers from the farm to the street. Browse quality work boots, sandals and sneakers from lines such as Danner, Keen and Timberland.

Other Finalists

  • Danform Shoes
  • Outdoor Gear Exchange

