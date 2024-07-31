 Seven Daysies Awards: Best menswear, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Shopping

  |  

Best menswear 

Lenny's Shoe & Apparel

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LENNY'S SHOE & APPAREL
  • Courtesy of Lenny's Shoe & Apparel

Lenny's Shoe & Apparel — Whether your style is professional, laid-back or adventurous, this shop has a head-to-toe look to fit. Find rugged New England brands such as Carhartt and the North Face, as well as a timeless selection of flannels.

Other Finalists

  • Harbour Thread
  • MK Clothing
  • Outdoor Gear Exchange

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation