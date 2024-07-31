Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to buy a unique gift, 2024

click to enlarge Luke Awtry

Common Deer

Common Deer — The family-owned shop combs the country for the best small-batch, American-made goods. Find a standout gift in this selection of ceramics, blankets, bags, jewelry, candles, clothing and Vermont souvenirs — or commandeer something special for yourself.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

ArtHound Gallery

Blue Cottage

Golden Hour Gift Co.

Thirty-odd

click to enlarge Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Stowe Street Emporium

Stowe Street Emporium — Whether you need a cute outfit for your friend’s first baby, a stylish cross-body bag for your mom’s birthday or a quality cutting board for a housewarming gift, this downtown store has all that and more.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)