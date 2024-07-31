 Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to buy a unique gift, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Shopping

  |  

Best place to buy a unique gift 

Common Deer (Burlington) & Stowe Street Emporium (Waterbury)

click to enlarge Common Deer - LUKE AWTRY
  • Luke Awtry
  • Common Deer

Common Deer — The family-owned shop combs the country for the best small-batch, American-made goods. Find a standout gift in this selection of ceramics, blankets, bags, jewelry, candles, clothing and Vermont souvenirs — or commandeer something special for yourself.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

  • ArtHound Gallery
  • Blue Cottage
  • Golden Hour Gift Co.
  • Thirty-odd
click to enlarge Stowe Street Emporium - JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
  • Stowe Street Emporium

Stowe Street Emporium — Whether you need a cute outfit for your friend’s first baby, a stylish cross-body bag for your mom’s birthday or a quality cutting board for a housewarming gift, this downtown store has all that and more.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)

  • AroMed Essentials
  • Artisans Hand
  • Divine Treasures
  • Island Craft Shop

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation