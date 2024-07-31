 Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to buy jewelry, 2024

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Shopping

  |  

Best place to buy jewelry 

Perrywinkle's

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PERRYWINKLE'S FINE JEWELRY
  • Courtesy of Perrywinkle's Fine Jewelry

Perrywinkle's — Perrywinkle’s crafts its own designs with diamonds, pearls, and other gemstones and metals sourced from around the world. It also carries other luxury brands, including Rolex watches.

Other Finalists

  • After Midnight Jewelers
  • ArtHound Gallery
  • Jennifer Kahn Jewelry
  • Zinnia

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation